CLOE DAVIS
AGE: 21
HOMETOWN: ADAMS
CURRENTLY LIVING IN: ADAMS
HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 WESTON-MCEWEN HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATE
High school activities: I played volleyball, basketball and tennis. Also, I was an Associated Student Body officer for a couple of years, an FFA officer all four years, and the chapter president during my senior year.
College: I had the opportunity to continue my volleyball career as well as serve on the Associate Student Government team at Blue Mountain Community College. I received academic honors during multiple terms while studying agriculture with a focus on beef and crop science. I graduated winter 2023 with an associate degree.
Occupational goals: I work at 23+ in Pendleton as a leather craftsman. I plan to pursue further education in Western artistry, leathercraft, silversmithing, etc.
Past Round-Up/Happy Canyon involvement: I was 6 months old when my parents brought me to my first Round-Up and also made my debut as a Happy Canyon trunk baby. I served as a Round-Up princess in 2022. And prior to joining the court, I was a pennant bearer for eight years.
Parents: My dad, Berk Davis (a past Round-Up contestant), is from Adams and my mom, Cindy Davis, is from Pomeroy, Washington. They live in Adams. My dad also served as the Happy Canyon livestock director and the Round-Up arena director. He was a longtime Happy Canyon Night Show participant.
Family involvement in Round-Up/Happy Canyon: My family has a long history with Round-Up. My great-grandmother, Mildred Rogers Davis, was the 1925 queen. My great-grandfather, Berkeley A. Davis, served on the Round-Up board, including as president, and was a 1975 Round-Up Hall of Fame inductee. Berkeley L. Davis, my grandfather, was a past director and Round-Up competitor. Past princesses: grandmother, Marlene Lieuallen Davis, 1949; sister, Haley Davis, and cousin, Abigail Ely, both in 2002; cousin, Clair Ely, 2013; and sister, Marlene Davis, 2016.
History with horses: Our family joke is I started riding horses before I was born because my mom rode while she was pregnant with me. At 18 months old, I rode a pony in my first Westward Ho! Parade. I began competing in barrel racing at a young age and I helped my brother work his cattle.
Best part of the court experience: As a princess in 2022 and queen this year, the relationships I’ve built with those I’ve worked closely with and the fleeting interactions with many others make this experience so incredibly meaningful. I’ve connected with people in ways I’ll never forget — like a mom's Facebook post about how special the few moments I spent posing for a photo with her daughter were or seeing the joy on a little girl's face when I threw her a flower at the parade, and even the joy on a grown man’s face after high-fiving him during a run-in. I’m so grateful to have made so many connections with people during my time as queen.
While in Pendleton: Go to the rodeo! While that sounds obvious, if you’ve been around this industry you understand how important it is to have an association that makes the rodeo, the contestants, and the people that focus on keeping this way of life alive. If you wonder what makes the rodeo industry so special, go to the performance at Pendleton, you’ll understand what keeps people coming back for more. Pendleton Round-Up is the biggest and the best homage to the spirit of the West out there and something you can’t miss out on being a part of.
