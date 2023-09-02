A scavenger hunt is underway at this year’s Pendleton Round-Up.

If four stamps on a provided business card and four $8 drink tokens are collected from the four different hard alcohol venues, one stamp and one token can be collected at each venue, the prize of a souvenir coin can be redeemed in one of the four venues, the Let’er Buck Room.

