WASHINGTON — Farmworker wages rose slightly during the last year and farm operators hired more people, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's annual Farm Labor Report.

Oregon and Washington, classified as the Pacific region, employed the second largest number of farmworkers in the country, second to California, according to the report. There were 86,000 farmworkers employed on farms and ranches in the Pacific region during the October reference week. Most worked 150 days or more on the same farm or ranch.

