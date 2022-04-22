Trying to acquire items as simple as metal corral panels can be hard enough in 2022, rancher Dean Defrees laments.
But actually finding them can be even worse.
Well, sort of.
The combination of a supply chain that’s missing more than a few links, and the highest inflation rates in more than four decades, has created quite a conundrum for ranchers and farmers, said Defrees, whose family has been raising cattle in the Sumpter Valley southwest of Baker City for more than a century.
Although Defrees is fortunate in one sense — he doesn’t raise hay and doesn’t use fertilizer, a product that has been in short supply — he said he still wonders what would happen if a tractor or other piece of equipment broke down.
“You don’t know how long it would take to get parts,” he said.
Defrees said he’s also trying to be spare with fuel, in deference to record-high prices, but he noted that farmers and ranchers can hardly avoid using vehicles that aren’t exactly fuel-efficient.
Dan Butterfield, with Butterfield Farms in Wallowa County, said he’s more concerned about production costs than he is about water supplies, even as the drought continues to plague much of the West.
“Wallowa County usually takes pretty good care of us,” Butterfield said. “The water doesn’t bother me nearly as much as the fuel prices and fertilizer costs.”
Both Butterfield and another Wallowa County farmer, Kevin Melville with Cornerstone Farms, said they have had to stock up on fertilizer for their crops because they are uncertain if the product will be available later in the season, and, as a result, they are doing so at a much greater cost to themselves.
Melville, who was doing maintenance work on machinery during March, said in addition to the increase in costs of chemicals and fertilizers, the farm is being impacted by delays in getting items to complete equipment repairs.
“We’re working on machinery this time of year. Most parts are available, but it might take a month to get something where (before) it might take two days,” he said, adding there is a limit to the number of some parts that can be purchased.
Melville said a nitrogen fertilizer Cornerstone uses was purchased in abundance in advance, largely because of the concern of later availability.
“We bought one-third of our nitrogen fertilizer needs last fall,” he said. “We knew the prices were going up, and we had the storage for it.”
Melville said fertilizer that sold for $250 per ton a year was up to $470 in the fall of 2021. On March 10, 2022, the price was $770 per ton, he said.
For now, commodity prices are also higher, which helps offset some of the costs to the farmers. However, there is worry about a decrease in prices — something that is out of their control.
“With our higher inputs (now), that will definitely be a concern,” Butterfield said.
Melville agreed.
“It’s always challenging when you have a super-high-cost production year like this, and then the prices do fall off,” he said.
Mark Bennett, a Baker County commissioner who also owns a cattle ranch in the southern part of the county, near Unity, described the combination of drought and the rapid rise in production costs as a “perfect storm of crises hitting simultaneously.”
He said in early March that after placing an order for fuel the price jumped 50 cents per gallon once, and then again, before he even received the fuel.
Don Wysocki, a soil scientist with the Oregon State University Extension in Umatilla County, said uncertainty about crop prices exacerbates the challenge of rising production costs.
“There’s a lot of price uncertainty of course, but in my opinion crop prices will remain high,” Wysocki said. “Maybe not $12 (per bushel of soft white wheat at Portland), but still up there. With drought in Kansas, war in Ukraine, world wheat prices should stay high, but you need supply to sell.”
Turning to the effect of inflation and supply chain disruption on local farmers and ranchers, Wysocki said, “Fuel price hikes affect a lot of expenses. You have to pay more to haul grain and for field work. It affects the availability of agricultural chemicals, fertilizer and pesticides. Supplies are short and cost more. Glyphosate (Round-Up herbicide) cost is up and supply down. (Farm chemical companies) will sell to their big, regular customers first. If you shop around all the time, then you might not be able to buy any. Other herbicides, same situation.”
He also said equipment maintenance this past winter was more difficult than usual due the supply chain problems.
“Parts are a problem,” Wysocki said. “Combine repair needed to be done early, before the Midwest soaked up all the spare parts. Distribution and freight cost more, even when supplies are available.”
Older producers have gone through tough times and know how to tighten their belts, he said, but this might be the first time younger farmers have faced challenges like this.
“Inflation might affect interest rates. If you need to borrow capital to buy land, or for an operating loan, it could cost you more, or you’re simply priced out,” he said.
Kevin Scheibner, 51, a who grows wheat and runs a cow-calf operation in upper Wildhorse Creek near Athena, echoed Wysocki’s comments on the effects of inflation.
“Seed costs and any petroleum-based products have gone through the roof,” Scheibner said. “But we make adjustments and carry on. American farmers face whatever the world throws at us, and keep moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.