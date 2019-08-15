Portland may fuel Oregon’s economy, but the city fails to propel its youth toward economic opportunity. Thankfully, Portland officials can learn from other places about giving young Oregonians the support they need to thrive. These are the places in Oregon where the grass is really greener, places where housing is less segregated, the middle class is larger, school sizes are smaller, social capital is greater, and families are stronger; these are the places where economic mobility still exists. State officials should look into how these places have created ladders of opportunity that help kids starting at lower rungs climb to the top.
These places aren’t where many would expect — rural Oregon.
A child born into the bottom quintile for income in Enterprise has a 14% chance of climbing into the highest quintile as an adult. Kids born into the same situation in Burns have nearly the same odds of achieving escape velocity and leaving poverty behind as an adult. John Day (12%), Lakeview (11%), Condon (11%), and The Dalles (10.5%) all provide children with better chances of substantial economic mobility than Portland (9%) and metro areas in general (7.5%).
What is it about these cities that gives their youth the chance of attaining such positive futures? According to Dr. Raj Chetty, a Harvard economist exploring what explains economic mobility, there’s no one secret ingredient. Instead, it’s the communities with a mix of ingredients that create an atmosphere well-suited for economic empowerment.
One of these ingredients is integrated housing (both among racial and income dimensions). Children surrounded by an array of ethnicities, professions and cultures develop skills key to economic mobility: communication, collaboration, compassion. The diversity of a neighborhood broadens a child’s horizons and exposes them to a variety of role models. When children born to indigent families grow up in areas of concentrated poverty, they have significantly diminished chances of ever leaving that poverty behind. Joe Cortright’s research shows that, contrary to news reports on gentrification, the majority of poor communities are becoming even more poor, more isolated, and more difficult to thrive in. Children in these communities are commonly immersed in a toxic atmosphere (literally and figuratively): they have access to fewer public services but more exposure to crime, a lower quality of life but a higher chance of enrolling in a low-quality school, fewer positive role models in their life but more barriers to hurdle. So helping young families find heterogeneous communities is a first step to generating upward mobility.
Another ingredient is social capital. As defined by Pew, social capital includes family structure, parenting skills and education, parental similarity, school-based relationships, and community networks. These are the nonfinancial resources that steer a person’s pursuit of economic mobility. When these metrics are mapped on Oregon counties, three counties lead the rest: Harney, Sherman and Wallowa. A closer look at Wallowa County reveals what makes these counties particularly well-suited for economic mobility. Children born in Wallowa County are surrounded by strong social institutions, such as churches, civic organizations and community centers, and individuals with a knack for civic engagement (measured by voting rates, confidence in public institutions, and participation in the census). These institutions exist in just about every community; the key is steering families toward the organizations focused on their needs and aspirations.
One of the most controversial ingredients is strong families. A lazy interpretation of this ingredient could lead some to condemn single-parent households. An accurate interpretation illustrates that children tend to thrive in communities with higher rates of two-parent households, even if born to a single parent. This goes to show that kids don’t necessarily need two parents, instead they need to be surrounded by stable, caring adults (even those outside of their own nuclear family). Officials can assist economic mobility by encouraging more adults to become mentors, tutors and community volunteers.
There’s a lot of news about how cities are the centers of economic mobility and, in adulthood, that’s true: Cities do present adults with more career opportunities. However, the adults best prepared to make the most of such opportunities are frequently raised in rural communities. Our entire state would be better off by spreading the ingredients that make rural Oregon such a wonderful place to grow up.
Kevin Frazier is currently pursuing a law degree at UC Berkeley. He previously worked for ECONorthwest as a senior research analyst. Though he resides in the Bay Area, Kevin calls Oregon home.
