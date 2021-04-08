SATURDAY, APRIL 10
HOLT, MICHELLE AND DAWN HARVEY — Joint service at 4 p.m. at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds Roy Raley Room, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
SUNDAY, APRIL 11
No services scheduled
MONDAY, APRIL 12
HARDIE, BILL — Graveside service with military honors at 11 a.m. at the Condon Cemetery.
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
No services scheduled
