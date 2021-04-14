THURSDAY, APRIL 15
No services scheduled
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
MATHEWS, BETTY — Graveside service at noon at the Pilot Rock Cemetery.
WILKINS, CHRIS — Service at 2 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton. Burial will follow at Skyview Memorial Park, 70116 S. Highway 395, Pendleton.
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
HARSHMAN, GAY — Graveside service with military honors at 1 p.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery.
SIMPSON, REV. JIM — Celebration of life service at 3 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 775 W. Highland Ave. Hermiston.
