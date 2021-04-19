TUESDAY, APRIL 20
LEWTER, LARRY — Recitation of the rosary at 12:30 p.m., followed by a funeral mass at 1 p.m., at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial with military honors will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.
MAY, LIDA — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at Skyview Memorial Park, 70116 S. Highway 395, Pendleton.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
CAMBELL, FRANCES — Graveside service at 10 a.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery in Stanfield.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
No services scheduled
