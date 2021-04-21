THURSDAY-FRIDAY, APRIL 22-23
No services scheduled
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
HICKEY, GRADY — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
OWEN, REBBECCA — Celebration of life service and potluck at noon at Lexington Bible Church, 150 A St., Lexington. A convoy to the location of scattering her ashes will follow.
PATTERSON, SANDRA — Celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 350 N. Sherman St., Stanfield.
ROBERTSON, JERRY — Celebration of life at 12 noon at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
SUNDAY, APRIL 25
PACKARD, PETE — Memorial service following state guidelines at 3 p.m. at Coe Street Park in Stanfield. A potluck reception will follow.
