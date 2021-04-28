WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY, APRIL 28-30
No services scheduled
SATURDAY, MAY 1
GAMBILL, TAMMY — Graveside memorial service at 1 p.m. at the Vinson Cemetery, west of Pilot Rock on Highway 74.
HENSLEY, SHON KYLE — Candlelight service at 6:30 p.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
MAY, LIDA — Memorial service at 1 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 2809 S.W. Goodwin Ave., Pendleton.
