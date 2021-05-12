THURSDAY, MAY 13
SURBER, ANNA — Graveside funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Enterprise Cemetery.
FRIDAY, MAY 14
MURRAY, MEG — Graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery.
SATURDAY, MAY 15
BLACK, RUSTY — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds Roy Raley Room, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
ESSELSTYN, RON — Graveside service at 3 p.m. at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton.
LINDSEY, SHIRLEY — Graveside service at 11 a.m. at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton.
RITZ, FRANK — Memorial mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 800 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
WENDLER, GLENN — Celebration of life from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pilot Rock Community Center, 285 N.W. Cedar Place. Everyone welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.