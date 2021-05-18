Pendleton
Aug. 4, 1925 — May 17, 2021
Catherine V. Galenbeck, 95, of Pendleton, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at her home. She was born Aug. 4, 1925, in Pendleton. Services will be held at a later date. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
