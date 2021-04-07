Pendleton
April 23, 1969 — April 6, 2021
Christine Louise Wilkins, 51, of Pendleton, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Walla Walla, Washington. She was born April 23, 1969. Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
