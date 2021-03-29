Lebanon
Aug. 21, 1984 — March 23, 2021
Former Pendleton resident Christopher Joseph Rogers, 36, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Klamath Falls. He was born Aug. 21, 1984, in Pendleton. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, May 14, at 1 p.m. at St. Andrew's Mission in Pendleton.
To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Rogers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.