Gig Harbor, Washington
May 22, 1939 — March 27, 2021
Donald Paul Strong, 81, of Gig Harbor, Washington, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Irrigon. He was born May 22, 1939, in Glendale, California. A private family gathering will be held. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Share memories with the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
