Hermiston
April 26, 1965 — April 10, 2021
Duane A. Ludwick, 55, of Hermiston, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Hermiston. He was born April 26, 1965, in Pendleton. A family celebration of life gathering will be held. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Share memories with the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
