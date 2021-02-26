Spokane Valley, Washington
July 15, 1926 — Feb. 26, 2021
Former Milton-Freewater resident Gladys G. Everett, 94, of Spokane Valley, Washington, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Spokane Valley. She was born July 15, 1926. Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater is in charge of arrangements.
