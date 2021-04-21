Hermiston
Oct. 4, 1935 — April 20, 2021
Harold P. Rogers, 85, of Hermiston, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Hermiston. He was born Oct. 4, 1935, in Goodman, Missouri. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, April 24, at 1 p.m. at Harvest Heights Assembly of God church, 137205 Locust Grove Road, Kennewick, Washington. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Share memories with the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Harold Rogers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
