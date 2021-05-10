Pendleton
March 13, 1928 — May 9, 2021
Joy George, 93, of Pendleton, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at a local care facility. She was born March 13, 1928, in Outlook, Washington. Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
