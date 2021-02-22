Hermiston
July 17, 1963 — Feb. 17, 2021
Kelly Lynn Sturm, 57, of Hermiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Hermiston. He was born July 17, 1963, in Boise, Idaho. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To view the full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Kelly Sturm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
