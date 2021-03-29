Hermiston
Nov. 12, 1952 — March 27, 2021
Linda Lou Johnston, 68, of Hermiston, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at her home. She was born Nov. 12, 1952, in Salina, Kansas. A funeral service for family and friends will be held Saturday, April 3, at 11 a.m. following state guidelines at the family home, 32270 W. Columbia Lane in Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Share memories with the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Johnston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.