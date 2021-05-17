Canby
Jan. 13, 1935 — May 13, 2021
Former longtime Hermiston resident Lolah V. Wilson, 86, of Canby, died Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Canby. She was born Jan. 13, 1935, in Long Creek. Viewing will be held Monday, May 17, from 9-9:30 a.m. at the Burns Mortuary chapel in Hermiston. A graveside funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Share memories with the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
