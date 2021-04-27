Elgin
Jan. 17, 1960 — April 20, 2021
Mark Allan Strickland, 61, of Elgin, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his home. He was born Jan. 17, 1960. Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater is in care of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Strickland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.