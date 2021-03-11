Hermiston
March 17, 1948 — March 7, 2021
Perry Scott, 72, of Hermiston, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Kennewick, Washington. He was born March 17, 1948. A gathering will be held Saturday, March 13, at 6 p.m. at the Hermiston Les Schwab parking lot. Share memories with the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
