Pendleton
June 21, 1952 — March 26, 2021
Vernon J. Guardipee, 68, of Pendleton, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home. He was born June 21, 1952, in Pendleton. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, March 30, at 9 a.m. at St. Andrews Mission. Burial will follow at Agency Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Vernon Guardipee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.