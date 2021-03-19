Minot, North Dakota
Sept. 19, 1959 — Aug. 8, 2020
Walter Burchett, 60, of Minot, North Dakota, and formerly of Oregon, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, in a Minot hospital. He was born Sept. 19, 1959, in Prosser, Washington. A memorial gathering for family and friends was held Aug. 16, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. at the Thomas Family Funeral Home in Minot. A private burial was held at the Hermiston Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of local arrangements. Share memories with the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Walter Burchett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.