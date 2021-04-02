The Dalles
Dec. 20, 1921 — March 26, 2021
Longtime Gilliam County resident William D. Hardie, 99, died Friday, March 26, 2021, in The Dalles. He was born Dec. 20, 1921, in Condon. A graveside service with military honors will be held Monday, April 12, at 11 a.m. at the Condon Cemetery. Sweeney Mortuary of Condon is in care of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of William Hardie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
