Pendleton’s winter held as long is it could in 2019, as evidenced by a new monthly climate summary on March from the National Weather Service.
According to the summary, March 2019 wasn’t just colder than average at the Pendleton airport, it was the coldest March on record.
The month’s 35.6-degree average was 9.4 degrees below the normal temperature while also surpassing the all-time March record: 38.7 degrees in 1955.
The average highs and lows were also well below average, culminating in a low of 1 degree on March 5.
After a snow-packed February, the moisture slowed down in March, bringing in 1.2 inches of precipitation, which was slightly below average.
But overall, Pendleton’s water season is going strong.
The 10.1 inches of precipitation the weather has generated in Pendleton since October is 2.2 inches above normal.
Although the first few weeks of March brought unseasonably cold weather, by March’s final days, temperatures frequently exceeded the average.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center is anticipating that trend to continue into April.
The center is predicting above normal temperatures and precipitation in April, a month where the normal high is 66 degrees the normal low is 42, and the average precipitation is 1.2 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.