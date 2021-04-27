Yelm, Washington
August 24, 1942 — April 10, 2021
Albert Ray “Al” Brazell, 78, former Lexington resident, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at his home in Yelm, Washington. He was born August 24, 1942, at Jacksonville, Florida, the son of Mark Andrew and Mary Bruschke Brazell.
Al attended Oregon State University in Corvallis, where he met and married his wife of 56 years, Jean, on March 20, 1965. After they were married, he transferred to the University of Idaho-Moscow where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in forestry.
After graduation he was hired by Longview Fiber in Longview, Washington. While working at Longview Fiber the couple lived in Castle Rock. Two children, Kathleen and Brian, were born to the couple. In the mid-1970s, they moved to Jordan Valley, Oregon, where he worked as the mechanic and general hand for a large, family-owned cattle ranch. In 1980 they relocated to north-central Oregon where he worked in maintenance and as a mechanic. In 1982, he purchased Lexington Machine Works in Lexington, where he and his family lived and worked until he retired and sold the business in 2015.
Al and Jean sold their home in 2007 and moved to Roy, Washington, to live near Brian on five acres in the foothills of Mt. Rainier. He enjoyed bird watching, especially the hummingbirds that visit the feeders out his dining room window, helping Brian with projects around the property, and chatting with Jean, Brian, and the neighbors over the breakfast table.
Al passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on April 10, 2021, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Jean M. Brazell; his daughter, Kathleen Stahl of Kittitas, Washington; a son, Brian R. Brazell and his wife, Holly; and two grandchildren, Nathaniel Roberts and Emma Priddy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Mary, and his brother, John Mark Brazell.
At his request, there will not be a memorial service. His cremains will be interned at High View Cemetery in Ione, Oregon. Cards may be sent to the family at: 2101 E. Yelm Ave., Suite 400-221, Yelm, WA 98597.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
