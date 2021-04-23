Pendleton
April 11, 1979 — April 20, 2021
Amanda Rose John, 42, of Pendleton, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Walla Walla, Washington. She was born April 11, 1979, in Pendleton, Oregon.
Funeral Mass will be held Monday, April 26, 2021, at St. Andrews Mission, followed by burial at St. Andrews Cemetery.
Amanda was born in Pendleton, Oregon, to Erma M. Sheoships and Charlie N. John.
In her early years she worked for the Salmon Corp. salmon restoration and worked throughout her life at Wildhorse Casino & Hotel as utility maintenance, laundry worker and custodian. She also last worked at the Tribal Governance Center as housekeeping.
She loved the outdoors — camping, hiking and swimming. Love to sit by her window and just enjoy nature. She loved watching movies, listen to music. She enjoyed traveling and was fascinated by Bigfoot.
Survivors included long life partner David McKay III of Pendleton; sons Landon Sheoships and Liam Sheoships of Pendleton; brothers Jason Butler of Pendleton, Nelson John of Pendleton and Charleston John of Yakima, Washington; and sisters Elizabeth Butler of Walla Walla, Washington, and Margaret Sheoships of Pendleton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Erma Sheoships and Charlie John, and stepfather George Walks On Top.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnmortuary.com.
