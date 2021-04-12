Milwaukie
April 8, 2021
Betty Jean (Mattson) Mathews passed away peacefully April 8, 2021, just shy of her 97th birthday. Betty was surrounded by family and friends during her final days.
Born in Iroquois, South Dakota, Betty attended school in Arlington, South Dakota, and graduated in 1942. She attended Eastern State Normal School in Madison, South Dakota and then graduated from Eastern Oregon University with a B.S. in elementary education. She married Wallace Mathews in 1945 and had two children, Lynne and Larry.
Her teaching career spanned 34 years in South Dakota and Pilot Rock, Oregon. Betty was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a teacher honorary, OEA, and Presbyterian congregations.
After retirement, she and Wally loved traveling and visited most of the U.S. and Canada. Betty continued her commitment to education as a member of PEO, Delphian Club, and the National Retired Teachers Association. She volunteered at the Historical Society Museum and St. Anthony Hospital. She enjoyed playing Bridge, reading, walking every day, cooking and entertaining.
Betty touched the lives of so many, though she most loved her role as “Gram” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty was intelligent, kind and generous. She had a quick wit and sense of humor that kept all of us on our toes.
Betty lived in Pilot Rock, Oregon for 67 years. For the past seven years, Betty enjoyed her new home in Milwaukie, Oregon, near family and special friends at Homewoods on the Willamette and The Elder House.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1993, her parents, and her five siblings and their spouses. She is survived by her children Lynne Hollomon (Mike) and Larry Mathews (Julie); three grandchildren, Aaron Mathews, Jenny (Hollomon) Chaney and Kimberly (Mathews) Stowers; four wonderful great-grandchildren; and special nieces and nephews.
Please join us to celebrate Betty’s life. A graveside service will be held at Pilot Rock Cemetery on April 16, 2021, at noon.
Memorial donations can be made in Betty’s name to Moreland Presbyterian Church in Portland or to CHI St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton in care of Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
