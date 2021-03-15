Athena
September 4, 1932 — March 10, 2021
Beverly Mathwich, Athena, Oregon, passed away March 10, 2021, at the age of 88 years. A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Athena Cemetery. There will be a viewing on Tuesday, March 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Munselle Rhodes Funeral Home in Milton-Freewater, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made through the funeral home to the Samaritans Purse Org., Weston Food Pantry, Athena American Legion Post 130 or a charity of your choice in Beverly’s name, thank you.
Beverly was born in Walla Walla, Washington, on September 4, 1932, to Irvin Jasper and Rita Lorena Tucker. She lived in Athena, Oregon, all the days of her life except one year. Beverly attended McEwen High School and was the secretary for her senior class.
In 1950 she graduated high school and started working for the U.S. National Bank. In 1953 her soon-to-be husband was given a leave of absence from the U.S. Navy to return to Athena to marry his high school sweetheart. They were married on November 28, 1953.
Following their marriage, they moved to sunny California for one year where Merle was stationed. The following year their oldest daughter Jean was born on August 21, 1954, and they returned to Athena soon after. On July 5, 1956, Beverly and Merle welcomed their son John and on May 28, 1963, their youngest daughter Jan was born.
Beverly spent her time raising her three children, being a homemaker, supporting her husband and serving in her church. She taught Blue Birds, Bible studies and Sunday School classes. She was active in Seowain Club, Pinochle Club, Elks Club, planned and organized many events for the church, and was always there at the school for her children when needed. Beverly enjoyed working on the voting board for Athena.
After all her children were in school Beverly worked at the Athena City Office and also worked in the GEM Theater next door. Beverly was a long-standing member of the Athena American Legion Post #130, active in the Umatilla County March of Dimes, and a member in the Paradise Good Sams Club. They loved their campouts. Beverly and Merle loved participating in the Pioneer Days and Potato Shows. It was an honor in 2010 when Beverly was crowned Pioneer Days Queen and Merle the Grand Marshall; they loved representing their community.
Beverly and Merle were blessed with 64 years of marriage when Merle passed in 2017. Their children Jean (Clayton) Severin, John (Janet) Mathwich, Jan (Pete) Sederberg and seven grandchildren Alison, Ryan, C.J., Josh, Sarah, Katherine and Jonathan, as well as 14 great-grandchildren, will miss her dearly. She loved each one of them, always making sure they had everything they needed and a hug after visiting.
She enjoyed camping, gardening, crocheting, sewing, cross-stitch and cooking, but especially trips with the whole family to the coast, (huckleberry) mountains, and of course Disneyland! Everyone loved her huckleberry dumplings, fried chicken, potato salad and squash pies. She was involved with the Christian churches in Athena and Milton-Freewater. God was central in all she did her entire life; Beverly loved the Lord with all her heart. She gave with her whole being, she led her family with strength, tenderness and a selfless heart. She saw it as an honor to serve others and was a friend to all. There was love in everything she did to make our lives special. She has blessed so many and will always be remembered for always helping others and for touching so many hearts during the good and bad.
