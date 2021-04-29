Hermiston
August 2, 1949 — April 23, 2021
Brenda “Joyce” Berry of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on August 2, 1949, in Enterprise, Oregon, to parents Jack and Betty Zollman Lenington. She died on April 23, 2021, in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 71 years.
Joyce was raised and attended schools in Hermiston, Oregon, graduating from Hermiston High School in the Class of 1967. Joyce was united in marriage to Duane Berry on August 31, 1967, in Hermiston, Oregon.
She went to work for Lamb Weston in 1973 and retired in 2010 after more than 36 years of service.
Joyce enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, crocheting, diamond art, reading and her dogs. She cherished time with her family and loved family gatherings.
She is survived by her husband: Duane Berry, Hermiston, Oregon; sons Duane Berry (Jill), Hermiston, Oregon, Scott Berry (Jennifer), Hermiston, Oregon, and Kevin Berry (Brianne), Hillsboro; sister and best friend Shiree Powers and her husband Gary, Newburg, Oregon; grandchildren Ethan, Noah, Isaac, Caleb, Amber, Dylan, Austin, Madyson, Trestyn, Andrea, Joshua and Ava; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her best friend of over 50 years, Treva Clark.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family burial will be held.
Those who wish may make contributions in Joyce’s memory to Pet Rescue, 1844 Geer Road, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of Joyce with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
