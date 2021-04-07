Pinehurst, Idaho
December 22, 1947 — April 3, 2021
Burt Halley Minnick ,73, of Pinehurst, Idaho, went home to be with Jesus on April 3, 2021. He passed away at home with his wife and son by his side.
Burt was born on December 22, 1947, at The Dalles, Oregon, son of the late Roy Minnick and Irene (Richardson) Quayle. At a young age, Burt found a love of hunting and fishing, which he pursued all his life.
In 1982, Burt met the love of his life in Hermiston, Oregon, Cathy Widner, at a Christian Singles event. They married in 1983, at Forest Grove, Oregon, and raised their blended family of six kids in Hermiston.
Burt worked for the city of Hermiston for almost 30 years, starting at the sewer treatment plant and retired with the street department as street foreman. He was a hard worker and a great friend to his fellow workers.
During his years of living in Hermiston, he volunteered with the Hermiston Fire Department, Archery Club and Hermiston Little League along with being an active member of New Hope Community Church.
Upon retirement in 2009, Burt and Cathy retired to Pinehurst, Idaho, where they loved the mountains and the friendly community. They joined Real Life Ministries where Burt served with love and kindness.
Burt was a great, kind-hearted man who loved his wife and family very much. He appreciated his community, loved the outdoors, and was a big influence in many people’s lives.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy Minnick; children Melissa (Damien) Paiz, Justin Bartoschek, Troy (Lana) Minnick, Aaron (Pamela) Bartoschek, Matthew (Niki) Bartoschek and Trina (Dale) Kline; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. Burt was preceded by his parents and two brothers, Al and Ralph.
The family would like to thank Auburn Crest Hospice, our Care Group at Real Life, Pastor Gene and all those who lovingly helped us through this journey. A special thank you to our son, Justin Bartoschek, who helped take care of him.
Funeral services will be at Real Life Ministries on Saturday, April 17 at 2 p.m.
You may share your memories of Burt and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com.
Shoshone Funeral Services & Crematory, Kellogg, Idaho, is entrusted with services.
