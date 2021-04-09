Pendleton
April 23, 1969 — April 6, 2021
Chris passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla, Washington, from ongoing complications of a car accident 15 years ago.
Christine was born in Waukegan, Illinois, to Keith and Mary Harris (Smith). She married Bruce Wilkins in 1990 and they were blessed with their daughter Shae Catherine Wilkins in 2006.
Chris graduated from Pendleton High School in 1987 and attended Blue Mountain Community College, Rehma Bible College and Walla Walla Community College, where she received her computer science networking degree.
Chris worked at American Eagle Printing, St. Anthony Hospital (where she provided all printing needs for local hospitals and clinics) and Umatilla ESD as a computer specialist.
Chris loved attending her daughter’s musical concerts. Shae plays several musical instruments plus has a beautiful singing voice. Chris’s hobbies included tennis, softball, reading, playing the drums, sign language, hiking mountains with Dad and playing bingo with Mom. Chris loved mini vacations with her husband and daughter, traveling to several places around the Northwest. Chris liked listening to Christian music and attending her home church. Chris’s great qualities included compassion, volunteering, a great listener, hard worker and dedication to her family and friends. She had a great sense of humor and is known for her witty “one liners.”
Survivors include husband Bruce, daughter Shae and parents Mary and Keith Harris, all of Pendleton; sister Lisa Traynor (Harris) of Wilsonville; brothers Tim Harris of Corvallis and Mike Harris of Wilsonville; and six nieces and nephews.
Service will be April 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, with burial to follow at Skyview Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
