Lebanon
August 21, 1984 — March 23, 2021
Christopher J. Rogers was born in Pendleton, Oregon, on August 21, 1984. He died on March 23, 2021, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, at the age of 36.
Christ attended school in Helix, Oregon, and Pendleton, Oregon.
He had lived and worked in various places throughout his adult life. His greatest joys in life were cooking, fishing and camping.
He is remembered for his laughter, big smile and helping others.
He leaves behind his mother Deborah Morris, brother Jason Rogers, sister-in-law Jessica Rogers, nieces Ramona and Annabelle Rogers and nephew Arie Rogers, all of Pendleton, as well as cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends.
A celebration of life will be held on May 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Eagles Auxiliary in Pendleton, Oregon, officiated by John Jackson of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Food and refreshments will be served following the service at his mother's home.
