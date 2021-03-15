Mesa, Arizona
June 22, 1936 — March 8, 2021
Conrad John Kligel passed away on March 8, 2021, at the age of 84. His wife Sherry, children Deedee and Kevin, and grandson Bryce were at his side at his home in Mesa, Arizona.
Connie was born on June 22, 1936, in Baker, Oregon, to his late parents Carl and Marian Kligel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother James and sister Mary Alice. He is survived by brothers Bobby, Tommy and Danny Kligel, and sister Judy Parker, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving extended family: Cindy and Betty Gammell, Tayla (Ben, Raffa, Lucio) La Macchia, Jae (Megan, Michael) Gomez, Alex (Fletcher, Jack, Theo) Hobbs, and Mitch Thompson.
Connie was known for his integrity, kindness, humor, and love of family and friends (not to mention his passion for golf). Connie was a veteran and a well-respected teacher and coach. He was a loving and devoted family man and friend to many.
A small, private graveside service was held on March 15, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona. A Catholic Mass will be held this summer (date to be determined) in Hermiston, Oregon.
