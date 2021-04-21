Spokane Valley, Washington
April 18, 1930 — April 18, 2021
Dean Muilenburg passed away peacefully on his 91st birthday, April 18, 2021, at Pine Ridge Memory Care Center in Spokane Valley, Washington.
Dean was born on April 18, 1930, to Thomas and Florence Muilenburg in Island City, Oregon. He had three older brothers and a younger sister. He grew up on the family farm in Island City.
In 1955, he married Geraldine (Gerry) Veilleux. It was during their time living in La Grande that he and Gerry started their family of three boys.
He started his career in 1962 with the Oregon State Parks Department at Wallowa Lake State Park, near Joseph, Oregon. Because of his job with the parks and the possibilities for promotion, he and Gerry moved to many beautiful places in Oregon. From Wallowa Lake, they moved to Heceta Head and Washburn State Park on the Oregon Coast, north of Florence. While there, they had the opportunity to live in the Heceta Head Lighthouse keeper’s residence that was available as a rental.
They then moved south to Sunset Bay and Shore Acres State Park near Coos Bay. Dean had the privilege to help design and develop the botanical garden at Shore Acres during their time there. Later, he was promoted to managing his own park in Eastern Oregon, Emigrant Springs State Park, near Meacham.
His last promotion brought him back to where he started, Wallowa Lake State Park. He managed the park until his retirement in 1988.
He and Gerry moved to Pilot Rock, Oregon, in retirement. Wherever he lived, Dean was an active volunteer in the community. He spent many hours participating in and eventually leading both the Elks and Lions clubs. He loved to organize and dye eggs for the annual Lions egg hunt. Dean talked fondly of giving flags to elementary students while teaching them the importance of supporting your community. He was an active supporter of the local senior center and facilitated the building and maintenance of senior housing in Pilot Rock. And he was said by many to be the best Bingo caller in town.
He was known as a kind and gentle man and was loved by all who knew him.
Dean was preceded in death by his wife, Gerry, and his oldest son Tom. He is survived by his sons Curtis and wife Ronda, and Randy and wife Linda; and grand-children Jeremy, Brandon, Adam, Andrew, Matthew and their families, which include 10 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Friday, April 23, 2021, at Skyview Memorial Park, Pendleton, Oregon, at 12 p.m.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
