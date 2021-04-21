Hermiston
January 7, 1930 — April 16, 2021
Donna D. Rock of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on January 7, 1930, in Baker, Oregon, to parents Lawrence and Sue (Walter) Pendergrass. She died on April 16, 2021, in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 91 years.
Donna was raised in Halfway, Oregon, and later attended St. Francis Academy in Baker, Oregon, graduating in the Class of 1948. She lived in Halfway for a time before moving to Tillamook, Oregon.
Donna was united in marriage to Donald Rock on June 24, 1954, in Garibaldi, Oregon. They lived in San Diego, California, before settling in Hermiston, Oregon, in 1965 where they have lived since.
Donna worked as a clerk for Union Pacific Railroad at the Hinkle Yard until retiring. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, reading and flowers.
She is survived by her husband, Don Rock, Hermiston, Oregon; daughters Joann (Dan) Rowland, Great Falls, Montana, and Guetheoland Winebarger, Pendleton, Oregon; sister Mildred Toots-McNutt, California; grandchildren Leland and Valoree; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Pendergrass and Sue Gulick.
At her request there will be no service.
Those who wish may make contributions in Donna’s memory to a charity of your choice.
Please share memories of Donna with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
