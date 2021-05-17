Phoenix, Arizona
April 12, 1934 — May 17, 2021
Donna Jean Bensel was born April 12, 1934, in Rolla, Kansas, to parents Kasper and May Nusser. She died May 17, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 87 after a brief illness.
Donna and her parents and siblings Marcel Nusser and Cleda Nusser moved from Kansas in the mid-1930s, eventually settling in Hermiston, Oregon, during the Umatilla Depot expansion. Another sibling, Dick Nusser, joined the family in 1937.
Donna graduated from Hermiston High School in 1952. She married her high school sweetheart, Dick Bensel, on Valentines Day in 1953. They had been married for 68 years at the time of her death.
Dick and Donna raised two children, Dean Bensel of Phoenix, Arizona, and Debbie Bensel Koffler of Hermiston. They had four grandchildren, Amy Bensel Nelson, Rick Koffler, Brian Koffler and Whitney Bensel Ellison. They have three great-grandchildren, Drew Nelson, Ellie Koffler and Ginny Ellison.
After a career with the Umatilla Army Depot and the Corps of Engineers, they retired early and spent almost 30 years in the Southwest, first in Yuma, Arizona, and more recently Phoenix, Arizona.
Donna and Dick lived and traveled extensively throughout the states, with some of their most memorable and enjoyable trips being those during the summers with their grandchildren.
According to her son-in-law, she was only an average pinochle player.
The family will be holding a service for Donna at a later date.
In lieu of cards and flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
