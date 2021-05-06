Athena
August 18, 1931 — May 2, 2021
Doreen Bates was born August 18, 1931, to Lourine Schumacher Bates and Ralph Bates near Scio, Oregon, and died in Pendleton on May 2, 2021.
Her father died when Doreen was six months old. Doreen moved from Oregon to California with her mother during WWII. Lourine met Walter Squires in Napa; they married and after the war moved to Orofino, Idaho.
Doreen met Tom Munck in high school and married September 4, 1950, in Orofino. They lived for two years in Culdesac, Idaho, then moved to Athena, Oregon, where Tom taught high school English and Doreen provided a loving home. Tom died in 2012.
Doreen and Tom raised their four children in Athena. She was a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader, and helped with 4-H sewing groups. If there was an activity at Weston-McEwen High School, Doreen was likely in attendance. During her career Doreen worked at the bank, the Athena Press, sold Avon, and had an in-home fabric shop. Her favorite occupation was as a cook for the school district. She enjoyed her coworkers and the students she served.
Doreen was very involved with her children and grandchildren. She was always ready to help and traveled many miles on educational trips and to sporting events. The grandchildren have many memories of camping trips with Pop and Grandma.
Doreen and Tom enjoyed many years traveling and socializing with Paradise Good Sam’s Club. Doreen was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Athena.
Survivors include Gordon (Miriam) Munck of Pendleton, son-in-law Gary Munkers of Lexington, Gayle (Cliff) Hoeft of Pilot Rock, Gary Munck of Pendleton, and daughter-in-law Debi Munck of Athena. Grandchildren are Dean, Shane and Ryan Munkers, Heather Munck Baune, Tom Munck, Steven Munck, Alison Hoeft Garcia, and Aaron Hoeft. Preceding Doreen were husband Thomas, daughter Martha Munkers, and grandson Christopher Munck.
Mass of Christian Burial for family members only will be held Saturday, May 8, at 2:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Athena. Burial will be at the Athena Cemetery following mass. Friends are welcome to attend at the cemetery.
