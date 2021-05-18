Hermiston
January 25, 1935 — May 15, 2021
Elizabeth Jane (Beth) Hughes of Stanfield was born in Heppner, Oregon, on January 25, 1935, to Archie and Doris (Mahoney) Ball. She passed away May 15, 2021, in Hermiston, Oregon, surrounded by her family celebrating Beth’s life, as she had instructed them to do.
Beth graduated from Heppner High School in 1953 and was princess for the Morrow County Fair and Rodeo the same year.
Beth married Charles Flack in 1955, resulting in three daughters: Donna Van Dis (Fred) of Roseburg, Oregon, and Rene Gutierrez (Kent) and Doreen Quick (Gary), both of Hermiston.
On July 24, 1991, Beth married Clarence Hughes, gaining four bonus children: Renee Pollick (Jim Davis) of Hermiston, Michael Hughes (Yvonne Michel) of Kennewick, Washington, Larry Brower (Teresa) of Hermiston, and Lori Varnum (Patrick) of Prineville, Oregon.
Beth was a very devoted and proud grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Beth loved doing yard work and could always be found from sunup to sundown in her yard. In 2020, due to health issues and losing Clarence, Beth moved to Hermiston and up until two weeks ago was still doing the things she loved.
Beth was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings Bobby Ball, Laurel Van Marter, Eileen Steiger and Harriet Hall. She is survived by her sister Nancy Ekstrom and brother Archie Ball.
Beth was dearly loved and will be terribly missed. She has now been reunited with Clarence.
A private family gathering will be held at a later time.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
The family would like to thank Vange John Memorial Hospice for their loving care at this difficult time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.