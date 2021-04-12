Pendleton
November 21, 1944 — December 22, 2020
Eugenia “Jeanie” Gourley was born November 21, 1944, in Wewoka, Oklahoma. She died December 22, 2020, in Pendleton, Oregon.
Jeanie married Melvin Rice and later divorced. She then married Robert Townsend and later divorced.
Jeanie did a lot of traveling with her sister Bonnie all over the world, including Alaska, Italy, Australia, Fiji, Hawaii, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean and more.
She retired after 28 years at Eastern Oregon Training Center in Pendleton.
She is survived by two sisters, Sherlene Carr and Vicki Gourley, and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 13, at 1 p.m at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton.
