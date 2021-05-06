Portland
March 5, 1929 — January 26, 2021
Eva Singrey, 91, formerly of Pendleton, died Tuesday evening, January 26, 2021, at her home in Portland.
Eva Marie Vuksich was born March 6, 1929, in Portland, the daughter of the late Anthony Vuksich and Mattie Marie (Waddell) Vuksich. She was raised in Portland and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1947.
She married William Jackson Singrey on July 21, 1951, in Portland. They resided in Northeast Portland where all four of their sons were born prior to moving to Pendleton for William’s job at Pacific Northwest Bell in 1962.
In Pendleton, Eva was very active in the community, serving on the boards for St. Mary’s Catholic Church Altar Society, Allons Dance Club, Petal Pushers Garden Club, Coffeetime Bowling League, and the Sherwood Heights PTA. She was also a Cub Scout den mother, Sherwood Heights room mother, and Order of DeMolay chaperon. She worked at Frazier Bookstore, then at the Vintage Shoppe in downtown Pendleton.
In late 1979 she moved back to Portland to be closer to her sons, her mother, and her brothers and their families. Beginning in 1980 until her retirement in 1999, she managed the Import Plaza store in the Galleria while being responsible for advertising at all eight Import Plaza locations.
Eva was preceded in death by her husband, William Singrey, in 1972; her parents; and by her brothers, Rudolph and Stanley. Survivors include her sons and their spouses: Michael and Leslie Singrey of Portland; David Singrey of Portland; Christopher and Michelle Singrey of Wilsonville; and Matthew and Sharon Singrey of Tigard. She loved each of her eight grandchildren and had a special connection with each of them. She loved her three daughters-in-law deeply, reminding them how lucky they were to have such a great mother-in-law.
She was selfless and generous, always remarked on how happy she was and how fortunate she felt to have such a good life. Every place felt warmer and richer when Eva entered the room.
Private cremation rites were held at the Hoyt Crematory in Forest Grove. A graveside services is planned in Pendleton for later this year, where she will be interned next to her husband.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you sing or hum your favorite tune and enter the room with a smile, happy just to be there, as she always did, in remembrance of her.
Go to www.tualatinvalleyfa.com to share a memory.
