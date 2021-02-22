Milton-Freewater
January 17, 1945 — December 21, 2020
Everett C. Barlow (Pete) passed away on December 21, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
He was born January 17, 1945, in Heppner, Oregon, to his parents Everett and Alberta (Hoffman) Barlow. He spent his childhood years working harvest for his uncles and the Peterson ranches in Heppner. After graduating from Pendleton High School in 1963 he was drafted by the U.S. Army, working in the motor pool section in South Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1972.
After returning to Pendleton, in 1968, he married Linda Mansker. They had three children together: David (Rebecca) Barlow, Julia Armstrong (Sean Moore) and Tamara (Robert) Pahl. Linda and Everett later divorced.
Everett worked for 18 years at Pendleton Grain Growers. After leaving PGG, Everett went to work at Harvest Chevrolet as an outside parts salesman, where he met the love of his life, Ruth Bowman, and her three children Barb Davis, Debbie (Rod) MacLean and Doug Anderson from a prior marriage. Ruth and Everett moved to Milton-Freewater in 1987 and spent the remainder of their 35 years together fishing, hunting and just being in the mountains. Everett worked as a sales manager at Platt Electric for many years, traveling to regional stores for delivery.
Everett later became an active member of the Walla Walla Gun Club, Fort Walla Walla Muzzleloaders Club and the East End Rod and Gun Club, helping out wherever he could. Everett especially enjoyed teaching hunting and gun safety for the youth and women programs. He loved going to the trap shoots with his good buddies. He passed on many hunting tips and stories to his children and grandchildren that will live on through the many generations to come. In his retirement he enjoyed doing dealer trades for Dayl Graves, Inc.
He especially enjoyed his six children, their significant others; 11 grandchildren: Trever, Sara, Paisley, Katie, Robyn, Kyle, Cameron, Blythe, Travis, Tori and Conner; and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Mary (Allen) Earlley, and stepsister Cindy (Harley) Wheeler. Everett was preceded in death by his infant sister, father and mother.
Everett was a very loving mate, father and grandfather, loved by all that knew him, and he will be greatly missed.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in his name can make it to the American Heart Association or the Walla Walla Gun Club through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
