Hermiston
May 30, 1938 — April 16, 2021
Frances Lorene Cambell of Hermiston was born May 30, 1938, in San Jon, New Mexico, the daughter of Charles and Irene (McCrary) Evans. She passed away peacefully at her home in Hermiston on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the age of 82.
Frances married John Cambell on November 7, 1956. The couple had seven children plus two. They moved to Oregon in 1973.
Frances was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed taking care of her husband, reading the Bible, playing solitaire and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Evans; her mother, Irene McCrary; her sisters Cleta, Dorothy and Arlene; brother Donald; husband John Cambell; and two babies at birth.
She is survived by her children Charles and Aurora Cambell, Garnet and Joe Vermillion, Mary Cambell, John and Laurie Cambell, James and Maggie Cambell, Terrence Britney Cambell and Dorothy Cambell. She has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday April 21, 2021, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Stanfield.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
