Hermiston
November 20, 1952 — March 31, 2021
Frederick M. “Rick” Sellers of Hermiston, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 68 on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Rick was born on November 20, 1952, in Spokane, Washington, to Frederick “Fred” and Betty Burd Sellers. He attended Hermiston schools and graduated from Hermiston High School in 1971. After high school, Rick attended Blue Mountain Community College for two years.
A summer job with Union Pacific during that time evolved into a 42-year-long career proudly working for Union Pacific. Rick was united in marriage to Diane Campbell on December 9, 1989, in Hermiston, Oregon.
Upon retirement from Union Pacific, Rick took a security officer’s job with Amazon, where he was currently working.
Rick loved sports and, in particular, he loved baseball. He played in a men’s league in Hermiston for many years, and after that delighted in watching his son Travis play, and most recently watching his grandson continue the baseball tradition.
Family, friends, and colleagues all agree that Rick was a wonderful person who was always there to help. He will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Sellers; his son Travis Sellers (Stephanie); his daughter McKenzie Houk (Tom); his stepson Brian Faro (Samantha); and his stepdaughters Monica Michel (Luis) and Morgan Shehata (Mike). He has 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Jacqui Sellers (Dan).
Rick was preceded in death by his parents.
If you wish to make a donation in Rick’s memory, donations would be gratefully accepted for the Tyler Campbell Memorial Scholarship Fund. They may be sent in c/o Burns Mortuary, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Due to COVID, a private celebration of life service following state guidelines will be held.
Please share memories of Rick with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
