Pendleton
January 2, 1921 — March 31, 2021
Georgia Elizabeth "Betty" Martin, age 100, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Pendleton, Oregon, with family nearby.
She was born to George and Pearl Challis on January 2, 1921, in Hermiston, Oregon, the oldest of seven children. Betty grew up during the Depression and learned to be thrifty. She had a life-long passion for living and eating healthy. She was a great cook and loved to bake. Her hobbies included gardening flowers and vegetables, canning, and watching birds, especially in spring time. She also loved to read and had a huge collection of cookbooks.
She enjoyed her family, siblings, family reunions, travel, and serving in the community. She collected signatures to bring the first ambulance service to Pendleton. She served as Campfire girls leader in Pilot Rock, and in Pendleton Side Saddlers, White Eagle Grange, Pendleton Senior Center, and in the 2000s in the Pilot Rock Lion's Club.
Her last employment was Kerns Furniture Factory in Pilot Rock.
In the words of our loving mother in 1990: "I grew up in Hermiston and Stanfield area, graduated from Pendleton, and we raised our children on a farm in Pilot Rock. I worked in Pendleton during World War II at the Air Force Hospital and the railroad. I went on several bicycle trips, with six others from the AYH. We went to Canada in 1948, toured the Oregon coast in 1949, and Hawaii in 1950. Upon returning from Hawaii, I met George Martin and we were married in January 1951. In 1976, for our 25th anniversary, we traveled to South Africa for 21 days. We traveled to Alaska in 1983, and also traveled to Calgary, Canada, and saw the big Circus parade in Wisconsin."
Betty was preceded in death by her lifelong companion and husband George Henry Martin, son Charles, five siblings, and two grandsons. Survivors include daughters Marie Carroll (Robert), Sulton, Washington, and Katherine Palmer, Pendleton, Oregon, eight grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, brother Clarence Challis, and many nieces and nephews.
Donations may be made to Pendleton or Pilot Rock Lions Club. Betty cherished the gift of sight.
Graveside service will be held Friday, April 9, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton, Oregon.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.