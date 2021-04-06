Pendleton
March 22, 1938 — March 29, 2021
James Edward Hubbard, of Pendleton, Oregon, passed away March 29, 2021, one week after his 83rd birthday. He was bravely doing everything he could to beat his cancer. He was surrounded by family and knew he was loved when he slipped away.
James was born March 22, 1938, to Chester and Alice Hubbard. He was a late life baby. His brothers were 21 and 16 years older than him.
James married Margaret (Peggy) Roberts on August 24, 1957. They have six children together.
James grew up in Nolin, Oregon, just west of Reith, on the Umatilla River. He graduated from Pendleton High School in 1956 and continued his education at OIT in Klamath Falls.
He was a mechanic. He worked at numerous jobs until he found his place with Oregon Department of Transportation, achieving the level of Maintenance Man 3. He retired in the late 1990s.
James was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he held various callings. He had a passion for his family, quilting, genealogy and hunting. At some point in each of his children’s lives he had taken them on a hunt, whether it be with a gun or bow and arrow. He was also able to pass his passion for hunting to many of his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents Chester and Alice, brothers Art and Modie, and his grandson Jeff.
He is survived by his wife, six children, 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of his arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
