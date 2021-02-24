Pendleton
January 9, 1975 — February 23, 2021
Jim finished his earthly journey on February 23, 2021. He is no longer in pain and has been reunited with his dad, Roger.
James Lewis Larsen was born January 9, 1975, in Clarkston, Washington, to Rosiland Ann Hodges and Roger Darrel Larsen. He was one of six boys. Jim lived in Molin, Oregon, and graduated from Lost River High School. He was very active in sports. Jim was a state competitor in football and wrestling and was recently inducted into the Lost River Hall of Fame.
After graduating high school, Jim served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in North Carolina. Jim completed his mission and returned home to pursue his education as an electrician. That began his lifelong career.
In 2000, Jim married Jaime Marie Arevalo and they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Columbia River Washington LDS temple on April 12, 2002. Jim was diagnosed with a liver disease at a young age and underwent two liver transplants during his life. Against all odds they were blessed with a daughter in October 2005, Ashtyn Faith. Jim deeply loved his daughter and enjoyed spending time in the outdoors with her, four-wheeling and camping.
Jim was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served faithfully in many different capacities. He spent numerous years as a ward clerk and serving the inmate population at the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution.
Jim spent his life working as an electrician. He enjoyed being outside, traveling to different job sites and sharing his expertise in the field. He was known for his strong work ethic. He was currently employed with Dry Canyon Communication LLC, who thought of him as family.
Jim loved the outdoors; his favorite time of the year was hunting season. He had an avid interest in guns, enjoying his time at Shot Show in Las Vegas every year. Jim will be remembered for his stories, his sense of humor, his willingness to help others, and his perseverance.
Jim is survived by his wife, Jaime Larsen, and daughter, Ashtyn Larsen, of Pendleton; mother Rosiland Larsen of Malin, Oregon; and brothers Bret (Amber), Steven (Debbie), Ryan (Sonja), Mark (Rebecca) and Kevin (Julia).
He is preceded in death by his father, Roger Larsen, grandfathers Ted Hodges and Glen Larsen, and grandmother Viola Hodges.
A private family service will be held Friday, February 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave. Burial to follow at Skyview Memorial Park in Pendleton, Oregon.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.